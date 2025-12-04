Total War | Medieval 3 è stato annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer da Creative Assembly

Total War: Medieval 3 è stato annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer, segnando il ritorno di uno dei capitoli più amati della serie strategica di Creative Assembly. L’annuncio è arrivato in modo insolitamente anticipato, mentre il gioco si trova ancora nelle fasi iniziali della pre-produzione, senza una finestra di lancio indicata. A presentare il progetto è Pawel Wojs, game director del gioco, che dopo aver lavorato a Medieval II quasi vent’anni fa torna a guidare il team in quella che definisce una tappa fondamentale nella storia della serie. Creative Assembly celebra inoltre i 25 anni del franchise aprendo un nuovo hub dedicato, dove gli sviluppatori si impegnano a comunicare con più trasparenza e regolarità. 🔗 Leggi su Game-experience.it © Game-experience.it - Total War: Medieval 3 è stato annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer da Creative Assembly

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

Did you know the Sword of Godofredo I holds clues about Viking influence, medieval craftsmanship and the politics of its age? ? Dive into the story behind a blade that became more than a weapon — a symbol of power, identity and technique. In our article y - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Total War: Medieval 3 è stato annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer da Creative Assembly - Total War: Medieval 3 è stato annunciato ufficialmente con un trailer, segnando il ritorno di uno dei capitoli più amati della serie strategica di Creative Assembly. msn.com scrive

Total War: Medieval 3 è stato annunciato con un trailer da Creative Assembly - Creative Assembly e SEGA hanno annunciato Total War: Medieval 3 con un trailer: il nuovo capitolo della serie strategica si trova nelle fasi iniziali dello sviluppo. Lo riporta multiplayer.it

Total War Medieval III annunciato allo showcase dei 25 anni della serie - Durante showcase per il 25° Anniversario della serie Total War, Creative Assembly ha annunciato Total War Medieval III. Come scrive vgmag.it

Total War: MEDIEVAL III annunciato ufficialmente - Creative Assembly e SEGA hanno annunciato ufficialmente Total War: MEDIEVAL III, confermando che il progetto è già in sviluppo ma ancora in una fase inizialissima. Secondo techgaming.it

Total War: Medieval 3 announced, bringing series back to its historical roots for 25th anniversary - running strategy series that's returning to its historical roots to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Riporta eurogamer.net

Total War Medieval 3 will be the "rebirth of historical TW," and there's another secret game and new TWW3 DLC on the way - Creative Assembly confirms Total War Medieval 3, new Warhammer 3 DLC Lords of the End Times, and a secret third project are on the way. pcgamesn.com scrive