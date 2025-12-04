The Batman Part II | Scarlett Johansson potrebbe unirsi al film DC?

Se c’è un progetto DC che tiene i fan col fiato sospeso, è senza dubbio The Batman Part II. Il tanto atteso sequel del successo del 2022 diretto da Matt Reeves, con Robert Pattinson nei panni dell’iconico Cavaliere Oscuro, ha attraversato un percorso complesso. Nonostante l’uscita sia fissata per il 1° ottobre 2027 e l’inizio delle riprese sia previsto per la prossima primavera, una clamorosa indiscrezione sul casting DC ha innalzato l’entusiasmo a livelli mai visti. L’ex star MCU Scarlett Johansson nel DC Universe?. Secondo un recente rapporto di Nexus Point News, la celebre attrice Scarlett Johansson, icona del Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) per il suo ruolo di Black Widow, sarebbe attualmente in trattative per un ruolo chiave nel cast di The Batman Part II. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it © Nerdpool.it - The Batman Part II: Scarlett Johansson potrebbe unirsi al film DC?

