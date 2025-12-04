Star trek influisce sulla timeline di stranger things

esplorare l’influenza di star trek su stranger things tra passato e presente. Il popolarissimo fenomeno televisivo Stranger Things, ambientato negli anni Ottanta, si distingue per il suo profondo legame con la cultura sci-fi di quell’epoca. La serie, creata dai Fratelli Duffer, richiama diversi elementi di quello stile, anche se non cita esplicitamente Star Trek. Questo articolo analizza l’evoluzione del franchise e il suo ruolo nell’immaginario nostalgico che ha ispirato le vicende di Hawkins. solo la prima star trek è presente nelle stagioni 1-4. Durante le prime quattro stagioni di Stranger Things, l’unica serie dell’universo Star Trek realmente visibile in syndication è Star Trek: The Original Series. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Star trek influisce sulla timeline di stranger things

