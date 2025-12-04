Spotify Wrapped 2025 è Olly il più ascoltato in Italia

(Adnkronos) – Più che una semplice funzionalità statistica, lo Spotify Wrapped si è trasformato negli anni in un vero e proprio rituale digitale di fine anno, capace di monopolizzare il discorso pubblico sui social media. Lanciata ogni dicembre dall'azienda svedese, l'iniziativa sfrutta la massiccia mole di dati accumulati durante i mesi precedenti per restituire agli . Potrebbe interessarti:. L’Europa multa Apple per concorrenza sleale contro le app musicali. 🔗 Leggi su Webmagazine24.it

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

21:04 2,00 100 helenaprestess 1min Ascolta AscoltasuSpotify su Spotify My Top Genres 1 Pop Rap 2 Drone 3 Alternative Rock Soul Jazz 5 Latin SPOTIFY.COM/WRAPPED Invia messaggio - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Spotify Wrapped 2025 è arrivato: le tre funzioni che Apple Music Replay non ha Vai su X

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Here’s when your year in music will finally drop - It’s that moment music fans wait for all year, when Spotify Wrapped lands, which reveals the soundtrack of the past twelve months. Lo riporta msn.com

When will Spotify Wrapped 2025 be released? What to know about annual music review - Ahead of the 2025 release, Spotify has introduced a new feature showing weekly listening habits, similar to that ... Lo riporta usatoday.com

When does Spotify Wrapped come out in 2025? Here's what we know so far - The music platform's event always falls amid the holiday ... Come scrive yahoo.com

When does Spotify Wrapped 2025 come out? See past release dates - Spotify's Wrapped lets users reflect on their favorite tunes and see their streaming data from the past 12 months. Come scrive cincinnati.com

When does Spotify Wrapped come out? What we know so far about 2025 release - It's only so many weeks until 2026 arrives, and if that realization hits hard, end- usatoday.com scrive

When does Spotify Wrapped come out 2025? What to know about cut off, past releases - This time of year, many are beginning to prepare for Thanksgiving and some are even breaking out the Christmas decorations. Secondo azcentral.com