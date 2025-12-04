Spartacus house of ashur scopri la serie con il punteggio perfetto su rotten tomatoes

La serie televisiva Spartacus: House of Ashur si presenta come il nuovo capitolo del universo ispirato alla leggendaria figura di Spartacus, ottenendo entusiastici riscontri critici fin dalla sua uscita. La produzione, ambientata in una linea temporale alternativa rispetto alla serie originale di Starz, ripropone la figura di Ashur (interpretato da Nick E. Tarabay), che sopravvive alle vicende narrate e ricerca vendetta. La sua première è prevista per il 5 dicembre 2025 e si distingue per un ottimo avvio critico, con un punteggio al 100% su Rotten Tomatoes, maggiore rispetto alle stagioni precedenti di Spartacus, che avevano ottenuto valori tra il 52% e il 73%. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Spartacus house of ashur scopri la serie con il punteggio perfetto su rotten tomatoes

Approfondisci con queste news

MGM+. . Ritorna dove tutto è iniziato: guarda l’intera stagione di “Spartacus: Sangue e Sabbia” gratis su MGM+. “House of Ashur” in anteprima il 6 dicembre. - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

#spartacus rivive su #starz con il sequel/revival #houseofashur di #stevensdeknight con #nicktarabay! Ecco l'audio-episodio... Vai su X

'Spartacus: House of Ashur': Steven S. DeKnight and Nick Tarabay on Reinventing Spartacus Lore (INTERVIEW) - DeKnight and actor Nick Tarabay discuss transforming Ashur from a notorious antagonist into the lead of Spartacus: House of Ashur. Secondo yahoo.com

Spartacus: House of Ashur - Q&A with the Fans of Spartacus - DeKnight to chat about "Spartacus: House of Ashur". Come scrive ign.com

'Spartacus: House of Ashur' Review: Starz's Unflinching Sequel Series Boldly Revives the Bloodiest, Sexiest Franchise on TV - House of Ashur captures the gritty realism, intense combat, and provocative elements that made the original series great. Scrive collider.com

Spartacus: House Of Ashur’s Cast And Creator Don't Hold Back On The Starz Show’s Violence And Gore: 'Cover Your Eyes’ - One of those characters vying for power in Spartacus: House of Ashur is Cossutia, Viridia’s cutthroat mother, played by Claudia Black. Riporta cinemablend.com

Spartacus: House of Ashur Creator and Star Discuss the New Series - For those who don’t know, Spartacus: House of Ashur is an alternate history that returns to the world of Spartacus and follows previous series antagonist Ashur. Lo riporta ign.com

'Spartacus: House of Ashur' Review | A Dark, Political and Addictive New Chapter - Spartacus: House of Ashur is a bold new chapter that blends brutal action, sharp political intrigue, and a captivating anti- Segnala yahoo.com