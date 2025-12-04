Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite è imperdibile sulla soglia dei 250€ e c’è anche la S Pen inclusa

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite con S Pen a 257€ su eBay: display 10.9", Exynos 1380, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage e batteria 8000mAh. Sconto del 35% con coupon PSPRCYBER25. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. 🔗 Leggi su Tuttoandroid.net © Tuttoandroid.net - Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite è imperdibile sulla soglia dei 250€ e c’è anche la S Pen inclusa

