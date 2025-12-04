Robert Downey Jr su Gwyneth Paltrow | È super intelligente ma non capisce niente del MCU

L'interprete di Iron Man ha ricordato gli scambi avuti con la collega, di quanto rimanesse sempre confusa da tutto quello che stava succedendo sul set e dagli attoripersonaggi con cui lavorava Robert Downey Jr. non riesce a perdonare a Gwyneth Paltrow il fatto di non riconoscere mai i propri film Marvel né i propri colleghi sul set. Durante la colazione di gala "2025 Women in Entertainment" organizzata dall'Hollywood Reporter al Beverly Hills Hotel, Downey Jr. ha tenuto un discorso in onore della sua ex partner sullo schermo, che ha ricevuto il 20° Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. E mentre la maggior parte delle sue osservazioni erano sincere, ha anche fatto in modo di prendere un po' in giro Paltrow per la sua costante confusione sul Marvel Cinematic Universe, in particolare sulle sue . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Robert Downey Jr. su Gwyneth Paltrow: "È super intelligente ma non capisce niente del MCU"

