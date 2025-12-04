Nick Khan loda Brock Lesnar | Una gemma con cui lavorare

Il ritorno di Brock Lesnar a Survivor Series: WarGames non ha soltanto infiammato i fan, ma ha impressionato profondamente anche il presidente della WWE, Nick Khan. Mentre Daniel Cormier elogiava l’aspetto minaccioso e la pericolosità di Lesnar sul ring, Khan ha voluto sottolineare che lavorare con “The Beast” dietro le quinte è altrettanto straordinario quanto vederlo esibirsi. Nick Khan parla di Brock Lesnar: Intimidatorio sul ring, perfetto dietro le quinte. Durante la sua partecipazione a Daniel Cormier TV, Khan ha risposto direttamente alle reazioni di Cormier sullo stato di forma e sulla presenza scenica di Lesnar, offrendo un raro sguardo sulla realtà del backstage. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Nick Khan loda Brock Lesnar: “Una gemma con cui lavorare”

Leggi anche questi approfondimenti

@nickbrandtphotography Nel deserto giordano, famiglie siriane sfollate a causa della guerra si accalcano in cima a pile di scatoloni come isole salde in un paesaggio arido e spietato. Il fotografo Nick Brandt immortala bambini, fratelli e intere famiglie che si un - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Nick Khan: WWE Is ‘Thrilled’ With The Start Of Relationship With ESPN - year deal with ESPN that would bring its main roster premium live events to ESPN DTC, a new direct- Come scrive sports.yahoo.com

Announcer Makes Bold Statement About Nick Khan After Canelo-Crawford Fight - After Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, analyst Max Kellerman celebrated the importance of the occasion for boxing, giving credit to WWE ... Scrive sports.yahoo.com

Nick Khan Doubles Down On Choice To Run WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia - The company announced in early September that they'd be bringing their annual biggest show of the year ... si.com scrive

Nick Khan Addresses Soaring WWE Ticket Prices And Overall Live Event Strategy - For more than a year, the WWE has priced tickets aggressively for major events like WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, SummerSlam, and other PLE's in ... si.com scrive