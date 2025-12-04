La New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 è una scarpa da running incredibilmente comoda

Prima delle New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5, sembrava che le scarpe da running fossero diventate troppo specifiche. Ci sono sneaker solo per i giorni in cui si corre lentamente, altre più adatte alla velocità, e poi quelle fatte appositamente per le lunghe distanze. Essere una persona che testa scarpe da running per lavoro significa beneficiare della sicurezza che questa era iper-specializzata sa offrire. Ma, come runner nella media, non mi entusiasma l'idea di dovere compilare un foglio Excel solo per uscire di casa e andare a correre.

