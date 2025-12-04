Hulu rinnova Chad Powers per la stagione 2 con il ritorno di Glen Powell

aggiornamento sulla serie Hulu “Chad Powers”: seconda stagione confermata. La popolare commedia sportiva trasmessa da Hulu, che ha avuto un crescente successo, continuerà con una nuova stagione grazie alla recente conferma ufficiale. Al centro della narrazione vi è Glen Powell, che interpreta un ex giocatore di football universitario in crisi, coinvolto in una trama che combina umorismo e tematiche di riscatto personale. trama e protagonisti della serie. la storia di Chad Powers. La serie racconta di Russ Holliday, un ex quarterback di college che, dopo aver vissuto momenti difficili, decide di fingere di essere un nuovo personaggio, Chad Powers. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Hulu rinnova Chad Powers per la stagione 2 con il ritorno di Glen Powell

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Quel obbrobrio di All’s Fair rinnovata per la seconda stagione con solo il 3% su Rotten Tomatoes, le visualizzazioni battono le recensioni negative Hulu ha appena annunciato il rinnovo di All's Fair per la stagione 2, e la notizia è arrivata a poche ore dal seaso - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Com'è che diceva Renè Ferretti? Vabbè, scherzo, perché il pubblico la vince sempre: Hulu rinnova ALL'S FAIR per la Stagione 2! #SerieTV Vai su X

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’? What Fans Should Know About The Sports Comedy’s Future - The sports comedy series Chad Powers kicks off eight years after a star quarterback’s career goes up in flames. Segnala yahoo.com

Is There A New Episode Of ‘Chad Powers’ This Week? ‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 Info - It’s been three whole weeks since Chad Powers fans watched Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) come clean about his big secret to Ricky Hudson (Perry Mattfeld) in the back of a bus before the South Georgia ... decider.com scrive

Beavis and Butt-Head rinnovata per una terza stagione, Steve Zahn in Chad Powers e altre news in breve - Inoltre: Logan Browning nel cast di Criminal, Ashley Walters di nuovo su Netflix con Missing You e una serie tv basata sul film del 2021 Un padre. comingsoon.it scrive

Chad Powers, tutti meritano una seconda occasione - La nuova serie Hulu con Glen Powell per protagonista, deliziosamente assurda e ispirata a 'Mrs. Riporta ansa.it

‘Chad Powers’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out? - Imagine that you’re a college football player about to win the big game, and then you fumble the ball right before the end zone because you’re showboating. Lo riporta esquire.com

Is Chad Powers Coming Back for Season 2? - The sports comedy Chad Powers has had a hell of a rookie season on Hulu, with Glen Powell shining on the field as narcissistic and ... Segnala esquire.com