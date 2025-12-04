Homey Pro mini è finalmente arrivato in Europa | 249 euro ma occhio alle connessioni mancanti

Disponibile da oggi in Europa, Homey Pro mini propone un hub essenziale con automazioni avanzate e protocolli moderni. Chi usa tecnologie Z-Wave o Bluetooth potrebbe preferire Homey Pro invece di acquistare anche il Bridge. 🔗 Leggi su Dday.it © Dday.it - Homey Pro mini è finalmente arrivato in Europa: 249 euro, ma occhio alle connessioni mancanti

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Per un’occasione speciale serve un sorriso speciale… #GrandHotelEtDeMilan #MilanoStyle #NightVibes #BrillareSempre #ElaFuoriCatalogo #EleganzaConIronia #GlamMood #NotteMilanese #Femminilità #SerataGiusta Vai su Facebook

Homey Pro Mini controlla le case intelligenti senza abbonamento a un prezzo inferiore - Homey Pro non è particolarmente conveniente, con un prezzo di 347,99 dollari, ma il produttore presenta ora un'alternativa molto più economica, Homey Pro Mini. Si legge su notebookcheck.it

Homey Pro Mini: in arrivo il nuovo hub personale per la smart home a un prezzo accessibile - Homey ha lanciato il nuovo hub per la casa intelligente Homey Pro Mini, una versione più economica e compatta del modello Homey Pro attualmente in commercio e proposto a 399 dollari/euro. Secondo smarthome.hwupgrade.it

New Homey Pro Mini cuts the RGB (and other features), significantly lowers cost - It has the core functionality of the standard Homey Pro but trims things out to bring down the cost to just ... Riporta androidauthority.com

My favorite smart home device has a cheaper version now, and I love it - For most people — especially those just beginning their smart home journey — this has more than enough ... Segnala androidauthority.com

Homey Pro Mini Could Be Your Perfect Smart Home Starter - Athom has introduced the Homey Pro Mini, a streamlined and cost- Segnala forbes.com

Homey launches a $200 smart home hub - The Homey Pro Mini is a more affordable option from the LG- Riporta theverge.com