Emery saluta Ollie Watkins dopo la doppietta dell’attaccante nella rimonta del Brighton

2025-12-04 00:43:00 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Il nazionale inglese aveva segnato solo una volta nella massima serie in questa stagione Unai Emery ha elogiato l’attaccante Ollie Watkins dopo che il nazionale inglese ha segnato due gol mentre l’Aston Villa è arrivata in rimonta e si è assicurata la vittoria sul Brighton in un thriller da sette gol. Watkins ha segnato entrambi i gol prima dell’intervallo dopo che la squadra di Emery era rimasta in svantaggio a causa di un colpo di testa di Jan Paul van Hecke e dell’autogol di Pau Torres. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

