Da Verona alla Silicon Valley | il founder di Solstis Oliviero Pinotti ammesso allo 0,6% delle startup selezionate da Y Combinator

Storia di un informatico autodidatta scelto da Y Combinator, trampolino di lancio per chi mira a emergere nel panorama competitivo del business tecnologico È partito con un’ambizione concreta e una meta possibile. E oggi, a 23 anni, la storia di Oliviero Pinotti racconta come un percorso tra. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Da Verona alla Silicon Valley: il founder di Solstis Oliviero Pinotti ammesso allo 0,6% delle startup selezionate da Y Combinator

