Bryan Danielson futuro sul ring appeso a un filo | Quel Bryan non esiste più

Bryan Danielson ha appena dato ai fan l’aggiornamento più chiaro sulla sua salute e purtroppo non è la notizia di ritorno che molti speravano. Dopo oltre un anno fuori dal ring, “The American Dragon” ha rivelato in una nuova intervista con Chris Van Vliet che i suoi problemi al collo hanno raggiunto un punto critico, e qualsiasi speranza di rivederlo lottare sembra sempre più lontana. Danielson ha confermato di essere a un passo dall’avere bisogno di un intervento chirurgico al collo e che i viaggi costanti richiesti dal suo ruolo di commentatore a AEW Dynamite hanno aggravato la situazione, invece di migliorarla: “Ho una degenerazione in tutto il collo, da C1 a T2. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Bryan Danielson, futuro sul ring appeso a un filo: “Quel Bryan non esiste più”

