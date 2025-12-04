Bryan Danielson | Ecco perché ho lasciato la WWE per l’AEW

Bryan Danielson sapeva che il suo tempo nella WWE era giunto al termine e non ha avuto remore a rivelare esattamente cosa lo aveva spinto a firmare con la AEW. Durante un’intervista con Chris Van Vliet, Danielson ha raccontato cosa lo ha spinto a lasciare l’azienda che lo aveva reso famoso. A spingerlo a lasciare l’azienda sono stati il??suo fisico, i suoi figli e un momento indimenticabile in cui Cody Rhodes ha colpito con un Frankensteiner Penta. Ha ammesso che, dopo anni di duro lavoro sotto l’intenso programma di eventi dal vivo della WWE, la pandemia lo ha costretto a rivalutare tutto. Con la AEW che offriva un carico di viaggio più leggero – all’epoca si lavorava solo il mercoledì – la decisione è stata ovvia. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Bryan Danielson: “Ecco perché ho lasciato la WWE per l’AEW.

