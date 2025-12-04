Back to the Garage musica live a Il Cantiere

Back to the Garage, dal 20 dicembre, arriva nel leggendario ex Garage di Trastevere, oggi “Il Cantiere” e un tempo punto di riferimento della scena DIY punk e hardcore italian.In programma una giornata dedicata proprio a quelle sonorità. Il progetto, presentato da Stage Dive, non è solo un. 🔗 Leggi su Romatoday.it © Romatoday.it - "Back to the Garage", musica live a Il Cantiere

Scopri altri approfondimenti

E come promesso....oggi la mitica #bumblebee ha preso posto nel nostro #garage #Camaro #transformers #backtothevintage #byromacar2020 - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Take Back Your Garage: American Garages Store More Clutter Than Cars, According to CRAFTSMAN® Survey - A new survey released today from Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN ® brand has found more than a third of American garages (36%) are so ... Si legge su seekingalpha.com

How to get car back into garage - — Golf bags, bicycles, old trophies, power tools, boxes of moldy books — Americans' garages are filled with stuff, stuff and more stuff. Secondo tucson.com

Driving back to the garage: Top five cars being recalled most often - US consumers will be hard in the wallet with importers having to pay a 25 percent tariff for cars produced outside the US - Riporta digitaljournal.com