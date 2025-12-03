WWE | CM Punk nel cast della nuova commedia romantica targata Netflix

CM Punk continua a espandere la sua carriera cinematografica. Mercoledì 3 dicembre, Deadline ha annunciato in esclusiva che il WWE World Heavyweight Champion farà parte del cast di “The Bodyguard”, una nuova commedia romantica prodotta da Netflix e basata sull’omonimo romanzo del 2022 scritto da Katherine Center. La carriera di Punk a Hollywood prende sempre più forma. L’annuncio di “The Bodyguard” arriva in un momento particolarmente prolifico per Punk sul fronte cinematografico. Nelle ultime settimane il wrestler ha visto l’uscita di Zootopia 2, dove ha doppiato un poliziotto zebra insieme a Roman Reigns, ed è in arrivo “Night Patrol”, un film di vampiri targato Shudder che uscirà nelle sale americane il 16 gennaio 2026. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: CM Punk nel cast della nuova commedia romantica targata Netflix

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

Adit ? @adit_priscilla on the cover of @metal_magazine 53 A/W 2025-2026 - Tenderness is the new punk issue shot by @a.solax / Styling @jorgeariza / Hair @sussiebalde / Makeup @albaxcordoba / Set Design @vctrlpz / Production & Casting @miguel.bran - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

La leggenda della WWE CM Punk annuncia la morte del suo cane - Attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ufficiale, l´attuale campione del mondo ha annunciato la morte del suo cane Larry. Riporta worldwrestling.it

La WWE invia un messaggio commovente a CM Punk dopo l'ultimo difficile aggiornamento - La WWE ha inviato un commovente messaggio a CM Punk in seguito a delle tristi notizie personali che hanno scosso il mondo del wrestling. Scrive worldwrestling.it

WWE star CM Punk joins cast of Netflix rom-com - World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has joined the cast of a new Netflix romantic comedy movie. Da f4wonline.com

WWE world heavyweight champ CM Punk lands latest film role in Netflix romantic comedy - WWE's CM Punk has picked up another acting gig, with the wrestler set to appear in an upcoming Netflix release. Come scrive msn.com

WWE star CM Punk lands major Netflix ‘rom-com’ movie role - Netflix has cast WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in an upcoming rom- Da clutchpoints.com

CM Punk cast in a Netflix rom-com - The reigning WWE World champ will flex his acting muscles in an adaptation of the 2022 bestseller ‘The Bodyguard’. Riporta msn.com