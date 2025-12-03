Tony Khan | Nel 2025 la AEW ha ridotto il gap con la WWE in modo significativo

Il presidente della compagnia di Jacksonville ha tracciato un bilancio dell’anno durante un’apparizione nel podcast Battleground, in vista dell’episodio di Dynamite del 3 dicembre dall’Indiana. Secondo Tony Khan, il 2025 è stato l’anno in cui la AEW, in qualità di “challenger brand” del wrestling, ha colmato il divario con la WWE in diverse metriche di business, senza però specificare quali. La AEW come eterna sfidante: una narrazione che funziona ancora?. Le parole di Khan ribadiscono una posizione che il presidente della AEW mantiene ormai da tempo: quella della compagnia sfidante che insegue il leader di mercato. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Tony Khan: “Nel 2025 la AEW ha ridotto il gap con la WWE in modo significativo”

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

Paul Wight ha ammesso di non essere ancora pronto per smettere con il wrestling. Negli ultimi anni ha avuto a che fare più volte con dei delicati interventi chirurgici, ma Tony Khan e l'intera #AllElite non gli hanno mai fatto mancare il supporto. Intervistato da N - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Tony Khan: AEW has closed the gap on WWE in a ‘very meaningful way’ - Tony Khan believes 2025 is a year where AEW has gotten closer to closing the gap on pro wrestling’s industry leader. Scrive f4wonline.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles Can Be Defended In Other Promotions - AEW President Tony Khan discusses the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles possibly being defended outside the company. Riporta fightful.com

Tony Khan: Lots Of Other Promotions Wanna Bring In Ricochet, He’s A Hot Booking Right Now As The AEW National Champion - ever AEW National Champion and him defending the belt all over the globe. Segnala fightful.com

Tony Khan makes blockbuster announcement just days after AEW Full Gear 2025 - AEW President Tony Khan made a huge revelation following the blockbuster Full Gear event this Saturday. Come scrive sportskeeda.com

AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Women's Blood & Guts Match, Whether There Will Be Another - AEW President Tony Khan has praised the women who took part in the recent Blood and Guts match, as well revealing if there will be another one. msn.com scrive

Tony Khan Goes In-Depth On AEW's Relationship With WBD Following New Ownership Bids - The future of Warner Brothers Discovery has been a hot topic in the entertainment world, but as far as Tony Khan is concerned, AEW will be just fine. Scrive msn.com