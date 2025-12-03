Star trek red shirts conclusione con il più grande colpo di scena della saga

le novità sorprendenti di “star trek: red shirts” #5. La serie a fumetti “Star Trek: Red Shirts” ha appena raggiunto uno dei suoi punti più sorprendenti con il suo quinto numero, presentando un finale che potrebbe rimanere nella memoria come uno dei colpi di scena più scioccanti nella storia di Star Trek. La narrazione, scritta da Christopher Cantwell e illustrata da Megan Levens, ha saputo mantenere un alto livello di innovazione, anche quando prevedibile. La conclusione, in particolare, ha sorpreso anche i fan più affezionati, grazie a un colpo di scena che ha rovesciato ogni aspettativa. il colpo di scena nel finale di “red shirts” #5. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Star trek red shirts conclusione con il più grande colpo di scena della saga

