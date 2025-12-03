Slavia Sofia-Levski Sofia giovedì 04 dicembre 2025 ore 17 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

In Parva Liga bulgara siamo al 18esimo turno ed è una notizia non vedere il Ludogorets in testa alla classifica, ma il Levski Sofia di Velazquez impegnato nel più vecchio derby della capitale contro lo Slavia Sofia. I byelite di Dostanic vengono da 10 risultati utili consecutivi, con ben 5 vittorie di fila nell’ultimo mese di gara. Una squadra completamente rinvigorita dall’arrivo del tecnico ex Lokomotiv . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Slavia Sofia-Levski Sofia (giovedì 04 dicembre 2025 ore 17:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici

