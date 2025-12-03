Kyle Fletcher | In AEW sto vivendo il mio sogno non cambierei nulla

Kyle Fletcher sta attraversando uno dei periodi più intensi della sua carriera, e non nasconde quanto sia logorante mantenere certi ritmi. In un’intervista con Zach Johnson, l’australiano ha parlato apertamente delle difficoltà quotidiane che affronta mentre si fa strada nel Continental Classic, il prestigioso torneo della AEW in cui è partito con il piede giusto battendo Kazuchika Okada all’esordio. “Non ho tempo per nient’altro. Torno a casa e l’unica cosa che voglio fare è sdraiarmi sul divano perché sono distrutto”, ha ammesso Fletcher. “Viaggio di continuo, combatto di continuo. Non dormo. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Kyle Fletcher: “In AEW sto vivendo il mio sogno, non cambierei nulla”

