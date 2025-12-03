Film Independent Spirit Awards | Svelate le nomination 2026

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Film Independent Spirit Awards 2026, i premi che celebrano il meglio del cinema indipendente americano. L’edizione numero 41, in programma per domenica 15 febbraio 2026 al leggendario Hollywood Palladium di Los Angeles, promette di essere come sempre un evento imperdibile per gli amanti del cinema autentico e low-budget. Ricordiamo che per essere eleggibili, i film devono avere un budget inferiore ai 30 milioni di dollari (e solo 1 milione per il John Cassavetes Award), mentre tutte le categorie interpretative sono gender-neutral dal 2023. Le nomination sono state svelate in diretta streaming sul canale YouTube di Film Independent, in un’atmosfera indie e vibrante che ha già acceso i riflettori sulla stagione dei premi 2025-2026. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - Film Independent Spirit Awards | Svelate le nomination 2026

