Avatar fire and ash conclude la saga originale di james cameron

Il mondo di Avatar sta per concludere una lunga saga con l’uscita di Avatar: Fire and Ash. Di fronte a numerosi progetti satellite già annunciati, questa pellicola rappresenta il capitolo finale di un percorso iniziato nel 2009, con l’obiettivo di chiudere le linee narrative principali e offrire una conclusione coerente alla storia originale. La pellicola promette di essere un evento di grande rilievo, definita dal regista James Cameron come il capitolo conclusivo di un ciclo narrativo, e non solo un semplice sequel. la visione di james cameron sulla conclusione di una saga. Fire and Ash come chiusura di un ciclo narrativo. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Avatar fire and ash conclude la saga originale di james cameron

