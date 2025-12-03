AEW ROH | Zayda Steel debutta a Ring of Honor TV e sfida Leila Grey

L’ex atleta del programma WWE ID ha fatto la sua prima apparizione alla ROH nell’episodio speciale di martedì Il debutto di Zayda Steel alla ROH. Zayda Steel, conosciuta come “The Real Deal”, ha fatto il suo debutto alla Ring of Honor durante l’episodio speciale di martedì, trasmesso su YouTube e HonorClub. La wrestler è apparsa in un segmento backstage dove ha avuto un confronto con Leila Grey. Hey @ringofhonor Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) December 3, 2025 Steel si è presentata a Grey dichiarando di essere nuova alla ROH ma di essere già “The Real Deal”, proponendosi per un match contro di lei. Grey ha apprezzato l’iniziativa e ha accettato la sfida, anche se al momento non è stata comunicata una data per l’incontro. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW/ROH: Zayda Steel debutta a Ring of Honor TV e sfida Leila Grey

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

Zayda Steel Makes ROH Debut, Updated ROH Final Battle 2025 Card - Zayda Steel made her Ring of Honor debut on HonorClub, setting up a match with Leila Grey during the special Tuesday episode. ewrestlingnews.com scrive

Zayda Steel Debuts On ROH TV - Zayda said she might be new to ROH, but people already know her as the Real ... Come scrive fightful.com

Former WWE star breaks silence after huge debut in Tony Khan's promotion - old bought the company in 2022, and it now operates as All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion. sportskeeda.com scrive

Update On Zayda Steel Potentially Signing With AEW - Among the several names who left WWE’s ID programme through releases or deciding to not renew deals was the highly acclaimed Zayda Steel, who left the promotion back in October. Riporta cultaholic.com

ROH TV Results (12/2): Persephone vs. Diamante, Beast Mortos vs. Gravity - Diamante attacks, but Persephone runs them off and poses with the ROH Women’s Title. fightful.com scrive

AEW Has Interest In Former WWE ID Talent — Report - In a new report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), AEW has been keeping an eye on Zayda ... sports.yahoo.com scrive