The New York City Gospel Choir arriva a San Bonifacio per un imperdibile concerto di Natale

Parte da San Bonifacio il tour italiano del New York City Gospel Choir, una delle formazioni gospel più amate e prestigiose degli Stati Uniti, che mercoledì 17 dicembre 2025 darà il via alla sua tournée nazionale con uno degli eventi più attesi del Natale al Teatro Centrale. Direttamente dalla. 🔗 Leggi su Veronasera.it

