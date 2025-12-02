Stranger Things e Harry Potter | le storie sembrano legate come per magia

I fan più attenti, sia dei maghi di Hogwarts che del clan di Hawkins, hanno notato delle somiglianze tra le due trame difficili da ignorare. Ecco quali. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Stranger Things e Harry Potter: le storie sembrano legate come per magia

Argomenti simili trattati di recente

Nove anni e 38 episodi dopo (contati i quattro del Volume 1), la formula di Stranger Things sembra essersi definitivamente inceppata e la magia dissolta in un continuo reiterare di azioni, soluzioni narrative e dinamiche che adesso più che mai appaiono semp - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Credo che dopo quasi una settimana sia arrivato il momento di parlare di Stranger Things. Non sto scrivendo questo post per dirvi se recuperarla o meno. A questo punto, molto probabilmente, lo avrete già fatto. O comunque avrete già deciso cosa fare. Scrivo Vai su X

Stranger Things e Harry Potter : le storie sembrano legate come per magia - I fan più attenti, sia dei maghi di Hogwarts che del clan di Hawkins, hanno notato delle somiglianze tra le due trame difficili da ignorare. Segnala vanityfair.it

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1 e Harry Potter a confronto - Stranger Things ha sempre colpito nel segno anche tra i fan di Harry Potter. tvserial.it scrive

Stranger Things, i nuovi episodi della serie sembrano confermare un inquietante legame con… Harry Potter - I nuovi episodi di Stranger Things hanno acceso un sorprendente dibattito tra i fan, che include un legame inaspettato con Harry Potter. Segnala bestmovie.it

Stranger Things star says Vecna and Will's relationship mirrors that of Harry Potter and Voldemort, and the side-by-side shot is uncanny - Not only does Stranger Things reflect the fantastical hero and villain duo in the writing, but it looks like the Harry Potter series inspired the sci- Lo riporta yahoo.com

Is Will The Mind Flayer’s Horcrux: Stranger Things 5 Isn’t Hiding Its Harry Potter Inspiration Anymore - Stranger Things 5 deepens Will Byers’ eerie connection to Vecna, revealing major Harry Potter- Scrive fandomwire.com

The Sneaky Harry Potter Storyline In Stranger Things Season 5 - It appears Stranger Things season 5 is repurposing a Harry Potter storyline when it comes to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Lo riporta msn.com