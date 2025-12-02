Raw 01.122025 Fallout from Survivor Series | WarGames

Benvenuti ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla  Desert Diamond Arena di Glendale, Arizona. Lo show inizia con Iyo Sky e Rhea Ripley che raggiungono il ring. Rhea dice che il loro team ha vinto il WarGames Match, hanno lavorato insieme ma la battaglia ancora non è terminata dato che le Kabuki Warriors hanno tradito la loro migliore amica, e nonostante tutti gli acciacchi e infortuni fisici che ha, riusciranno a conquistare i titoli di coppia delle Kabuki Warriors. Iyo dice che nessuna è pronta per affrontare lei e Rhea. Poi vengono raggiunte anche da Charlotte Flair e Alexa Bliss. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

