Obsession | il teaser trailer del film horror applaudito a Toronto

Il nuovo nome da tenere a mente per gli appassionati del genere pare essere quello di Curry Barker, che ha esordito con film capace di riscuotere contensi pressoché unanimi. Ecco teaser e trama di Obsession. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it © Comingsoon.it - Obsession: il teaser trailer del film horror applaudito a Toronto

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Le offerte finiscono DOMANI ? Ratti di Wistar -30% Guida la tua famiglia di ratti in una fuga audace dal Wistar Institute. Gestisci risorse, esplora la Fattoria e sblocca abilità speciali utilizzando un mazzo di 180 carte uniche. Obsession -30% Immergiti nell - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

First Look Teaser for 'Obsession' Indie Horror Film from Curry Barker - Focus has revealed the first look teaser trailer for the indie horror film hit Obsession, which has ... Secondo firstshowing.net

Blumhouse Boards Curry Barker’s Romance-Themed Focus Horror Flick ‘Obsession’ — Watch The Trailer - Focus Features has unveiled the first teaser for Obsession, the buzzy horror film from Curry Barker that they swooped on at TIFF in a deal our sources placed at $15M+, additionally announcing that ... Lo riporta malaysia.news.yahoo.com

Obsession - Official Teaser Trailer - Check out the Obsession teaser trailer for the upcoming horror film starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. Scrive ign.com

‘Obsession’ Teaser: The Next Great Horror Festival Breakout Has Arrived - The past decade of Hollywood horror has been dominated by names like Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger, creators who pivoted from short- Riporta msn.com

Be Careful What You Wish for in the First Trailer for ‘Obsession’ - director Curry Barker, Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a man who is deeply in love with one of his friends, Nikki, played by Inde ... gizmodo.com scrive