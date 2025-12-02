Michael Sheen la star di Hollywood che ha venduto tutto per salvare un torneo di calcio per senzatetto

Quando pensiamo alle star di Hollywood, l’immagine che ci viene in mente raramente coincide con quella di qualcuno che vende le proprie case per finanziare un torneo di calcio per senzatetto. Eppure Michael Sheen, l’attore britannico noto per ruoli intensi in film come FrostNixon e nella serie Prodigal Son, ha fatto esattamente questo. E non si è fermato qui: ha annunciato di aver trasformato la sua intera carriera in quella che lui stesso definisce “ un’impresa sociale, un attore no profit “. La decisione di Sheen non è frutto di un capriccio momentaneo o di una mossa pubblicitaria. È il risultato di un percorso di consapevolezza maturato negli anni, costellato da esperienze che hanno cambiato radicalmente il suo rapporto con il successo e il denaro. 🔗 Leggi su Screenworld.it © Screenworld.it - Michael Sheen, la star di Hollywood che ha venduto tutto per salvare un torneo di calcio per senzatetto

