Harry’s Magic Simphony by Lords of the sound all' Auditorium Conciliazione
Torna in Italia "Harry's Magic Symphony by Lords of the sound". Lo spettacolo andrà in scena all'Auditorium Conciliazione di Roma il 10 febbraio 2026.Un omaggio alla leggendaria saga di Harry Potter. Il concerto tributo fortemente suggestivo sarà eseguito dai Lords of the Sound, orchestra.
Torna in Italia "Harry's Magic Symphony by Lords of the Sound"! Firenze – 7 Febbraio 2026, Teatro Cartiere Carrara, ore 20:30 Roma – 10 Febbraio 2026, Auditorium della Conciliazione, ore 19:00 Preparati a vivere la magia di Harry Potter come mai p