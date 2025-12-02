Drew McIntyre | Roman Reigns? la mia Kryptonite ricordando anche la rivalità con Punk

Durante una recente intervista con Busted Open Radio in vista di WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, la superstar della WWE Drew McIntyre ha parlato delle sue rivalità con CM Punk e Seth Rollins. Di seguito alcuni punti salienti. Drew sulla sua sconfitta a “Clash at the Castle” contro Roman “Quello contro Roman è stato uno dei più grandi, ovviamente la più grande sconfitta della mia carriera, è stato il primo spettacolo in uno stadio nel Regno Unito da 30 anni a questa parte. Era tutto perfetto, dovevo ottenere una grande vittoria davanti al mio pubblico. È stato allora che Roman era, sai, il cattivo, ma tutti lo acclamavano ogni sera. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Drew McIntyre: “Roman Reigns? la mia Kryptonite” ricordando anche la rivalità con Punk.

