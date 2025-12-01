VIDEO | Paul Heyman spinge un giovane fan dopo Survivor Series

Un momento controverso che vede protagonista Paul Heyman sta facendo il giro dei social media: il manager della WWE ha spintonato un giovane fan subito dopo la conclusione di Survivor Series: WarGames. Il video dell’incidente con il giovane fan. Nel filmato che sta circolando online, Paul Heyman stava lasciando l’arena insieme a Logan Paul e un gruppo di addetti alla sicurezza, subito dopo la fine del Premium Live Event. Due guardie hanno tentato di bloccare un giovane fan che cercava di avvicinarsi a Heyman, ma il ragazzo è riuscito a sgusciare oltre e a toccare il manager. Heyman è apparso visibilmente infastidito dal contatto fisico e ha reagito spingendo via il giovane fan, per poi continuare a camminare senza fermarsi. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Paul Heyman spinge un giovane fan dopo Survivor Series

