Nel post-show di Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H ha speso parole pesantissime in senso positivo per Roman Reigns, definendolo una figura ormai “più grande” di qualsiasi titolo mondiale. Pur reduce dalla sconfitta nel Men’s WarGames, il Tribal Chief è stato al centro dei riflettori per il faccia a faccia con CM Punk e Cody Rhodes, e per il modo in cui la WWE sembra volerlo posizionare nel percorso verso WrestleMania 42. “Più grande del titolo, come Undertaker”. Parlando dello status attuale di Roman Reigns, Triple H ha spiegato che il Tribal Chief ha quasi “trasceso” il concetto stesso di campione del mondo. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Triple H su Roman Reigns: “Ormai è più grande del titolo mondiale”

