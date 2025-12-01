Sean Combs | The Reckoning pubblicato il trailer del documentario Netflix su Sean Diddy Combs

Netflix ha pubblicato il trailer di “ Diddy: The Reckoning “, una docuserie in quattro parti del produttore esecutivo 50 Cent e della regista Alexandria Stapleton che racconta l’ascesa e il declino di Sean Combs. La sinossi ufficiale della serie recita: “ un’analisi sconcertante del magnate dei media, leggenda della musica e criminale condannato “. Combs è stato riconosciuto colpevole di due capi d’imputazione per tratta di esseri umani a fini di prostituzione all’inizio di quest’anno, ma ha fato cadere le tre accuse più gravi per cui era sotto processo: due capi d’imputazione per traffico sessuale e un capo d’imputazione per racket. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Sean Combs: The Reckoning, pubblicato il trailer del documentario Netflix su Sean “Diddy” Combs

