NFL week 13 | successi per Packers Seahawks Bills Broncos e Bears che stendono gli Eagles

Si chiude una week13 davvero intensa per quanto riguarda la regular season della NFL 2025-2026. In attesa dei New England Patriots che giocheranno questa notte contro i non impossibili New York Giants, al comando delle due Conference troviamo proprio la squadra di Boston nella AFC a braccetto con i Denver Broncos (10-2) che vincono all’overtime un match folle contro i Washington Commanders (3-9) e, udite udite, i Chicago Bears (9-3). Nei match del Thanksgiving Day pesantissimo successo nello scontro interno alla NFC North dei Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) che passano 31-24 in casa dei Detroit Lions (7-5) con un Love da 4 td e una prova eccellente sui due lati del campo. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it © Oasport.it - NFL (week 13): successi per Packers, Seahawks, Bills, Broncos e Bears che stendono gli Eagles

Approfondisci con queste news

Ogni week end a mezzanotte su #RadioOndaDue #ArturoBehindtheMixer vi porta, ovunque desideriate, la musica #Edm per farvi #scatenare! Un'ora con i maggiori successi mondiali di #musica #dance mixata solo per voi! Sintonizzati e preparati ad un'ora di - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

NFL Week 13: Questions, takeaways from Thanksgiving games - Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season began on Thanksgiving with an NFC North clash in which the Green Bay Packers leaned on quarterback Jordan Love and third- Riporta espn.com

NFL has a big flex scheduling decision to make in Week 13: Here's one prime time game that could get moved - Through the first 11 weeks of the season, the NFL still hasn't flexed a single game and that streak will continue into Week 12, because the deadline has already passed for flexing a game next week. Come scrive msn.com