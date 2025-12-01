Newcastle-Tottenham martedì 02 dicembre 2025 ore 21 | 15 | formazioni quote pronostici

Sabato per il Tottenham è arrivata la terza sconfitta di fila, in casa contro il Fulham dopo quelle molto più prevedibili contro Arsenal, in campionato, e PSG in Champions League. Il Newcastle invece a vinto 4-1 sul campo dell’Everton, apparigliando in classifica proprio gli Spurs. 18 punti dopo 13 giornate non sono molti per due . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Newcastle-Tottenham (martedì 02 dicembre 2025 ore 21:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici

