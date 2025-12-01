Mini nails maxi vibes | sono le short Christmas nails più cute della stagione

Il Natale porta sempre la stessa domanda esistenziale: “Meglio decorare l’albero. o le unghie?” Spoiler: le unghie vincono, sempre. E le short Christmas nails sono nel nostro cuore. Soprattutto quando si parla di short nails super curate, piene di glitter, verdi bosco e rossi glossy che urlano holiday season anche da tre metri di distanza. Le manicure corte sono diventate l’accessorio ufficiale delle feste – eleganti, pratiche, zero sbatti – e quest’anno stanno vivendo il loro momento più iconico. Qui c’è un viaggio nella short-nail energy più aesthetic del periodo. Mood: Pinterest girl, ma con un tocco più real, più caldo, più Gen Z. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Mini nails, maxi vibes: sono le short Christmas nails più cute della stagione

