Charlie Puth canterà l’inno nazionale nel pre-game del Super Bowl 2026

La NFL ha svelato il programma per l’intrattenimento pre-partita del prossimo Super Bowl, giunto ormai alla sessantesima edizione. Prima dell’attesissimo Halftime Show di Bad Bunny al Levi’s Stadium di Santa Clara, l’8 febbraio 2026 Charlie Puth eseguirà l’inno nazionale, Brandi Carlile canterà America the Beautiful e Coco Jones intonerà Lift Every Voice and Sing. «La domenica del Super Bowl è il palcoscenico di intrattenimento più grande del mondo. Siamo orgogliosi di mettere in luce artisti che incarnano il meglio della musica e della cultura», ha affermato in una nota Jon Barker, vicepresidente senior della produzione di eventi globali della NFL. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Charlie Puth canterà l’inno nazionale nel pre-game del Super Bowl 2026

