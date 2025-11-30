SURVIVOR SERIES | AJ Lee sottomette Becky e porta alla vittoria il teeam di Rhea Ripley

AJ Lee torna dopo 10 anni e porta alla vittoria la squadra della Eradicator. Il Women's WarGames Match ha aperto WWE Survivor Series 2025 al Petco Park di San Diego con una prestazione memorabile che ha visto il ritorno di AJ Lee dopo un decennio di assenza. Il Team di Rhea Ripley ha conquistato la vittoria quando Becky Lynch si è arresa alla Black Widow della Lee, concludendo un match brutale che ha entusiasmato i 45.000 fan presenti nell'arena. Il match tra le due gabbie d'acciaio. Charlotte Flair e Asuka hanno dato il via alle ostilità, con la Queen che ha sfoggiato un ring gear ispirato da una fan di sette anni affetta da tumore al cervello.

