PRX Powermatic 80 Tissot riscrive la storia di un modello iconico

Il design sotto i riflettori è quello in voga a fine anni ’70. Così, uno degli orologi che ha riscosso maggior successo negli ultimi lustri – il Tissot PRX – torna alla ribalta grazie alla volontà dalle Maison svizzera di riprendere un segnatempo iconico declinato in una forma moderna e affascinante. Si apre dunque un nuovo capitolo per Tissot e la storia del PRX. Uscito inizialmente in versione 40mm al quarzo, successivamente il PRX è uscito anche in versione automatica (con movimento PowerMatic 80, lo stesso che equipaggia il Tissot Gentleman) e sopratutto in una misura più piccola da 35mm adatta ai polsi non troppo massicci. 🔗 Leggi su Quotidiano.net © Quotidiano.net - PRX Powermatic 80. Tissot riscrive la storia di un modello iconico

