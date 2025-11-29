WWE Survivor Series | War Games 2025 – Preview

Sabato 29 novembre 2025. Siamo prontissimi ad assistere, fra poche ore, all’ultimo evento premium della World Wrestling Entertainment per quanto riguarda il Main Roster: Survivor Series War Games. Sono 4 i Match in programma, con due titoli in palio e due War Games, uno maschile e uno femminile. Il tutto avrà luogo al Petco Park di San Diego, California. Eccovi servita la Preview di Zona Wrestling. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i WOMEN’S WAR GAMES Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors Parto con una premessa: entrambi i War Games sono abbastanza imprevedibili. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 – Preview

