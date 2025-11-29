WWE | Solo Sikoa e MFT dominano un epico Survivor Series Elimination Match

La scorsa notte a SmackDown, il ring è stato teatro di un match ad eliminazione mozzafiato: il Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. Gli MFT e Solo Sikoa hanno affrontato una squadra stellare composta da Sami Zayn, i Motor City Machine Guns, Shinsuke Nakamura e Rey Fenix. Tra colpi spettacolari, finisher devastanti e interventi esterni, il pubblico ha assistito a una vera battaglia di resistenza e strategia. Le squadre si affrontano in un duello di forza e strategia. Il match si è aperto con Tama Tonga contro Chris Sabin. Dopo un rapido scambio, Solo Sikoa ha preteso il tag, entrando con una Clothesline e una raffica di pugni. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Solo Sikoa e MFT dominano un epico Survivor Series Elimination Match

