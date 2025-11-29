FOTO | Lash Legend e Trick Williams si sposeranno ecco la romantica proposta

Due delle star in rampa di lancio della WWE si sposeranno. Lash Legend e Trick Williams, entrambi lanciati dalla WWE con l’avvento di NXT 2.0, saranno presto marito e moglie dopo che l’ex campione TNA ed NXT si è proposto alla wrestler di SmackDown. TRICK PROPOSED TO LASH LAST NIGHT OMG pic.twitter.comuEVaf721xq — s???????????????????? (@ERAOFMONE) November 28, 2025 Trick ha fatto la proposta durante il giorno del Ringraziamento, e Lash ha detto di sì. Lash ha scritto sui social: “Un milione di volte SÌÌÌÌÌ!!! ” La wrestler ha poi aggiunto “Mentre scrivo questo post mi emoziono ancora, ma è pura gioia, felicità e serenità. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - FOTO: Lash Legend e Trick Williams si sposeranno, ecco la romantica proposta

