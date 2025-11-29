È il Mind Flayer e non Vecna il vero villain di Stranger Things? I Duffer assicurano che la risposta sta arrivando

La classica questione dell’uovo e della gallina sta diventando il nodo centrale dell’ultima stagione di Stranger Things. Nella serie Netflix poche cose sono davvero certe: Ted Wheeler vive sempre in un mondo tutto suo, Steve Harrington non ha mai dimenticato davvero Nancy, e Joyce Byers rimane la mamma iperprotettiva per eccellenza. Per tutto il resto, regna l’ambiguità: i fratelli Duffer continuano a giocare con il mistero anche a poche puntate dal finale, e c’è un interrogativo che sovrasta tutti gli altri, perché definisce chi sarà il vero nemico nell’ultimo scontro tra bene e male. In Stranger Things 2, un enorme mostro di fumo proveniente dal Sottosopra si manifesta a Hawkins, e i ragazzi lo battezzano “ Mind Flayer ”. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it © Nerdpool.it - È il Mind Flayer, e non Vecna, il vero villain di Stranger Things? I Duffer assicurano che la risposta sta arrivando

