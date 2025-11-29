Creed IV Michael B Jordan assicura | Verrà sicuramente realizzato

La star del franchise ha confermato che in futuro ritornerà sul ring per un nuovo capitolo del franchise che definisce Creed-verse. Michael B. Jordan, in una nuova intervista, ha condiviso un aggiornamento su Creed IV, sequel che è in fase di sviluppo ormai da qualche anno. L'attore ha infatti confermato che il progetto non è stato abbandonato e la storia del pugile proseguirà prossimamente sul grande schermo. L'aggiornamento sul sequel di Creed La star dei film legati al cult di Rocky ha assicurato che Creed IV verrà girato: "Prima o poi, decisamente. Si tratta di un franchise che è stato enormemente gentile con me in modo importante. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Creed IV, Michael B. Jordan assicura: "Verrà sicuramente realizzato"

Argomenti simili trattati di recente

Michael B Jordan in Creed - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Michael B Jordan says Creed 4 is "eventually, definitely" happening: "I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise" - Two years after making his directorial debut with 2023's Creed III, Michael B. Riporta yahoo.com

Michael B. Jordan shares big update on 'Creed IV' - Two years have passed, and fans wonder whether a fourth movie is possible. Come scrive thenews.com.pk

2 Years After the Last Installment, Michael B. Jordan Reveals the Fate of the 'Creed' Franchise - Since development on a fourth installment of the Creed franchise began in 2023, after the success of Creed III, updates have been few and far between. Scrive collider.com