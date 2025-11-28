WRC – More than Machine torna su YouTube

Dallo scorso 23 novembre su YouTube è arrivata la stagione 2 di More than Machine, la serie che apre le porte del WRC e quest’anno segue Toyota, Hyundai e Ford in sette episodi. Dopo il successo della prima stagione, dedicata alla stagione 2024 di M-Sport Ford, More than Machine torna su YouTube con nuovi episodi . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news