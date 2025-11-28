The Abandons | Kurt Sutter di Sons of Anarchy firma e abbandona lo spietato western Netflix Le prime immagini della serie

Dalle Harley-Davidson di Sons of Anarchy alle cavalcature di The Abandons. Non si tratta di altre motociclette, ma di veri e propri cavalli del Vecchio West, protagonisti della nuova serie tv di Kurt Sutter che debutterà giovedì 4 dicembre su Netflix. Sutter, showrunner già noto per aver firmato, appunto, Sons of Anarchy, ma anche lo spin-off Mayans M.C. e la breve e sfortunata esperienza di The Bastard Executioner, ha concepito The Abandons come un western ambientato nel territorio di Washington alla fine Ottocento. Due matriarche in guerra. Sono ben due le protagoniste di eccezione: Lena Headey, ovvero la Cersei Lannister di Game of Thrones, e Gillian Anderson, il volto di molteplici serie da televisione e streaming, da X-Files a The Fall fino a Sex Education. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it © Panorama.it - The Abandons: Kurt Sutter (di Sons of Anarchy) firma e abbandona lo spietato western Netflix. Le prime immagini della serie

