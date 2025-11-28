Il vulva dress di Gillian Anderson conquista il Madame Tussauds | il significato dell'abito iconico

Ricordate Gillian Anderson col vulva dress ai Golden Globe 2024? Oggi la statua di cera dedicata all'attrice al Madame Tussauds di Londra sfoggia proprio quel look: ecco qual è il suo significato simbolico. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

