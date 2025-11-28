Gary larson presenta il far side dedicato a jane goodall

Negli ultimi anni, il celebre fumettista Gary Larson ha riscosso nuovo interesse grazie alla pubblicazione di un inedito capitolo della sua amatissima strip The Far Side. Questa iniziativa non solo rende omaggio al passato della serie, conclusa nel 1995, ma si distingue anche per la capacità di intrecciare umorismo e riferimento culturale, come nel caso di un nuovo cartone dedicato a Jane Goodall. Un ritorno che ha suscitato grande curiosità tra appassionati e nuovi lettori, rafforzando il legame tra Larson e il suo pubblico fedele. garylarson’s nuovo fumetto The Far Side come tributo a Jane Goodall. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Gary larson presenta il far side dedicato a jane goodall

