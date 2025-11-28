Back to the past per la Filarmonica Linda

Nell'ambito dei festeggiamenti per i suoi 170 anni di attività, la Filarmonica Linda di Nogaredo di Prato propone una serata all'insegna dei ricordi, con i brani che hanno fatto la storia della nostra banda. 🔗 Leggi su Udinetoday.it

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

From Ancient Vaults to New Slabs: The Crypta Balbi Construction Site Work continues at Crypta Balbi on Via delle Botteghe Oscure, where Rome’s past is coming back to life. Ancient Roman and medieval vaults are being carefully consolidated, while steel be - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Lifescape honors the future by looking back to the past - For years now, we have been able to tell you the stories of Lifescape and the incredible work it does for kids who could use a little help ... Si legge su msn.com

The ‘Back to the Future’ Broadway musical is a wild adventure of nostalgia - And has it truly been 10 years since Doc and Marty went a decade into the future? Come scrive mlive.com

'It is a step back in time to rediscover the buildings and businesses that once thrived': Historian releases book on the forgotten past of Bridgnorth - A Bridgnorth historian has unearthed some of the town’s forgotten past in a new book, released just in time for Christmas. Secondo shropshirestar.com